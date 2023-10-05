'A family of 130' | Northview Marching Band claims top spot at invitational, still says camaraderie comes first

Winning is appealing for the Wildcats, and seems to come easy this season, but what comes first is what they call their "family of 130."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The sun is setting at Northview High School. The final bell has sounded, the hallways are empty, the world is winding down for the night.

But at the 50-yard line, the world as their marching band members know it, is just waking up.

On this hallowed ground, every step is a beat, and sweat is part of the uniform.

“It is really sweaty, kind of unbearable in the sun, people want to get moving quick, mouth gets dry, you want to get a water as much as possible," said Brody Thompson.

“It's bright until about 8:30ish, when the sun starts going down. So that's also another thing we kind of fight," he said. “As long as we're patient, we can get a smooth practice."

“Practices hurt pretty bad," agreed woodwinds section leader Lilly Childers.

Brody's on the drumline. Soon, he'll have to sing his swan song to the 50-yard line symphony he's come to know for four years.

“I like to imagine that everyone is here because they like being here. That is my situation, I enjoy being here. So, I'm going to put in the effort to make my senior year worth it," he smiled.

“We are a big family of 130 people, just different walks of life, different sections in the band," said section leader Hannah Hoover.

“A successful bank program is very much with the people and the relationships that people are making," Kelly Hartman, another leader, said.

Greg Wells is the man behind the band. He's the one to make sure Brody's final year end in victory.

“Their attitude has been great this season. They're hard working. They don't complain," the director of bands said. "It takes us all, and there's no bench. That's the beauty.”

Wells is beloved by all. Including trumpet player Stephen Marshall.

“He's just such a joy to be with, even when he gets annoyed at us talking a little bit too much but it's all fun," laughed Stephen. "He's a phenomenal director is probably one of my favorite teachers of all time.”

After 8 years of band, Stephen had other visions of his senior year.

“I really would rather just be home taking a nap right now," he said.

But it wasn’t his alarm that woke him from his slumber.

“Just feeling the feeling of success is just what mainly keeps me wanting to keep pushing," he said. "And the people here are just so phenomenal.”

That success was reached in the form of a long overdue first place that marched their way this fall.

They took home number one in their division at the Rockford Invitational. They also clinched awards for their general effect, percussion section, musical, visual and general performance.

“As soon as we put our horns down, you actually get a full on like, 'we just did this.' We just played it for these people. And these people are cheering for us... you kind of feel elated," said Stephen.

The biggest victory – their winning attitude.

“When we're out on the competition, everyone's happy to be there," smiled Brody.

“If we do well, that's awesome. If other people do well, that's great, too, because we understand how much work it takes to score even better than we did," said Greg.

Just as the seniors will soon say goodbye to that 50-yard line, the sun will disappear behind the bleachers. The symphony of Northview sunsets will fade into night.

