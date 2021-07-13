Officer receives award for rescuing woman, 2 children from burning house while off duty

Codde had to kick in two different doors to enter the home and ended up finding a frantic woman and two young children on the second floor.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich — A Michigan State Police trooper received a Bravery Award Monday for his swift actions that rescued three people from a burning home in February 2021.

Tpr. Ryan Codde was off duty, driving with his son, when he noticed black smoke coming from a building nearby. Codde reportedly saw flames coming from a chicken coop that were quickly spreading to a nearby house and an abandoned building. No emergency vehicles had arrived.

When Codde arrived at the house, a man was pounding on the door and yelling for those inside to evacuate. The man told Codde that a woman and two children lived inside. MSP said that once Codde told the man to call 911, he decided to enter the home.

Codde had to kick in two different doors to enter the home and ended up finding a frantic woman and two young children on the second floor. He was able to get everyone out safely. Codde went back in the home a second time to make sure nobody else was in the building.

“Trooper Codde risked his life twice to save this mother and her children,” said Capt. Dave Sosinski, commander of the Special Operations Division. “We are extremely proud of him and his service to the residents of Michigan.”

Codde enlisted with the MSP in 2008 and graduated as a member of the 121st Trooper Recruitment School.

