In this Grand Rapids family, one sister competes in top 25 of ArtPrize while the other perfects elaborate Halloween display

The two made a pact to never compete against each other in ArtPrize, but they still keep busy in their off-years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As voting wraps up, ArtPrize has narrowed down the top 25 pieces in the competition. One finalist entry is titled “Tale of 10 Dresses" by Rebecca Humes. But the real story behind it — is the tale of 2 sisters.

Once upon a time, there were two sisters in the kingdom of Grand Rapids.

“We're super close," smiled Rebecca.

One displays her art in a castle made of glass in a bustling center of the square, known as the J.W. Marriott.

“Finding art has brought my sister and I a lot closer together," said Jennifer Dunahe.

Another, in a faraway land called Comstock Park, where the birds chirp and leaves are beginning to fall.

“My favorite part is really just sharing this little world that I came up with in my head," said Jennifer.

But the only dragons in this tale — are the ones of their own creation.

“I decided on this fairy tale theme. Well, they don't sell those kinds of decorations. So, I had to start making things," said Jennifer, gesturing to the elaborate Halloween display surrounding her in her front yard.

Their story begins at ArtPrize.

“In 2021, we were both in the same venue. And we were both in the top artists at the end," said Rebecca.

But just as sure as Cinderella would lose her shoe, one sister would end up losing something, too.

“Inevitably, people who could have voted for her picked me and people who could have voted for me picked her because we're in the same spot," said Rebecca.

“We just decided if we did every other year, we can be each other's cheerleader," said Jennifer.

Jennifer took the throne that year.

"I don't want to compete with that," laughed Rebecca. “I know how talented she is."

But Rebecca could be crowned from here.

“I'm so proud of her. And she's so talented," said Jennifer. “I was in tears. It's so beautiful to see everything all together.”

Making it to the Top 25 was a feat. But the storybook isn’t closed yet.

“It would be the ultimate fairy tale to have my sister win in ArtPrize," smiled Jennifer.

Two sisters, two possible ArtPrize victories, and one happily ever after.

You can vote for Rebecca’s Tale of 10 Dresses or any of the other finalists here. And of course, you can visit Jennifer’s display when it opens in October.

