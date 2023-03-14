Ottawa Co. adds John Gibbs to housing commission, approves request to hire him an assistant

No Ottawa County administrator has had an assistant before, but Gibbs says he needs one, describing his job as "drinking from a fire hose."

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made more changes to the county's government during Tuesday's commission meeting, which lasted several hours, including a larger role for county administrator, John Gibbs, and a new assistant for him.

The meeting began with multiple hours of public comment before getting into agenda items. Residents who spoke touched on a few different topics.

Many residents showed support for Adeline Hambley, the current county health officer who was set to be replaced before she filed a lawsuit against the Board of Commissioners.

"I'd like to join my voice to those of others who have expressed their appreciation for Adeline Hambley and all the employees of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health," one resident said. "For their dedication to the promotion and protection of the collective well-being of our county's residents."

Some addressed the board's lack of transparency with voters, while others showed support for board members who are part of far-right group Ottawa Impact.

"I would like to thank all of the new Ottawa County commissioners along with John Gibbs," said one resident. "It is a breath of fresh air in our world of corruption."

Once onto agenda items, the makeup of the county's housing commission was changed.

Doug Zylstra, the only Democrat on the board, was one of three people removed from that commission, leading to criticism from Commissioner Roger Bergman.

"So, we are changing the makeup of the board to make it more political," said Bergman. "Is that correct?"

Joe Moss, the board's chairman and member of Ottawa Impact, said that wasn't the case.

Replacing Zylstra on the commission is John Gibbs, adding to his duties as county administrator.

"It's like drinking from a fire hose," says Gibbs.

He requested approval to reclassify and upgrade the current executive assistant position to a senior executive aide to the administrator. While no county administrator has had an aide before, Gibbs says it's a necessary position.

"That speaks to the fact that myself and the entire board are in a bit of a different capacity, perhaps, than the previous administrators," says Gibbs. "And that we're a bit more hands-on in terms of how we do things."

Commissioner Jacob Bonnema, who announced on Monday he is severing ties with Ottawa Impact, argued against it.

"This wasn't drinking from the fire hose for the last two administrators. So, I'm trying to understand that because we were told that you're overqualified," says Bonnema. "I don't think this burden should be on the backs of the taxpayers. So, I ask you to do the job that you accepted to do."

In the end, the board approved making the new aide position by a narrow 7-5 vote.

