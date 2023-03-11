Rear-end collision causes multi-car crash in Ottawa Co.

The force of the rear-end collision caused a Jeep to go across the median into oncoming traffic, causing two more cars to crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Friday night multi-car crash left two people with minor injuries in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on US-31 on the Lakewood Boulevard overpass.

Deputies believe a northbound BMW driven by a 22-year-old Fennville resident rear-ended a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Holland resident.

The force of that collision caused the Jeep to go across the median into oncoming traffic. Two southbound vehicles also collided.

One driver had to be extricated from their car by the Holland Charter Township Fire Department.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound US-31 was closed at James Street for over an hour while officials cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

