'Disgusting': Ottawa County woman finds anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ+ flyer on her porch

The flyer says, "every aspect of the LGBTQ+ movement is Jewish," and shows images of LGBTQ+ activists with the Star of David on their heads.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman says she's disgusted after making a discovery in her front yard, a flyer with anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ language and imagery.

Lynn Rohlf was out gardening in Grand Haven on Monday morning.

"When I came back to the front of my house, there was a flyer in our driveway," says Rohlf. "They said that every aspect of the LGBTQ+ movement is Jewish."

That headline was followed with photos of LGBTQ+ activists branded with a Star of David on their foreheads. A satanic symbol is also shown near the bottom of the page.

"They're trying to equate the religion and the movement with satanic culture," says Rohlf.

Her immediate reaction was one of shock.

"The whole thing is pretty disgusting all the way around," says Rohlf.

She called Grand Haven Police, who told her she wasn't the only one to report the flyers and that they are currently looking for the person responsible.

Rohlf also picked up flyers from other doorsteps to keep people from seeing them.

"I'm supportive of gay rights and I am supportive of religious freedoms," she says. "They're targeting a religion and a class of people. It's hateful."

Having lived in town for 15 years, she's never seen this happen before, but believes the rise in hate speech is tied to extreme political groups.

"It's made people feel like they're more able to publicly say hateful things," says Rohlf.

While she says she's not usually one to speak out, she strongly encourages others to join her in talking against hate speech.

"Step up and say something and not be quiet about it," says Rohlf. "Because we're not going to be able to change this unless we speak up."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.