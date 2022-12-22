Ottawa County Road Commission ready for winter storm

Crews for the commission have been actively monitoring and said to be prepared for the winter storm expect to hit West Michigan today.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Employees for the Ottawa County Road Commission are set to respond to area roads Thursday evening and throughout the end of the week ahead of the severe, blizzard-like conditions expected to hit West Michigan.

According to the commission, they’re responsible for clearing more than 1,700 miles of primary and local roads in addition to providing winter maintenance on 521 lane miles of the state highway system.

As crews prepare to begin the snow-removing process, the commission asks residents to be patient.

“Our winter maintenance operations are conducted in accordance with the established priority system based on traffic volumes, road classification, and location,” the release states. “The amount of falling, blowing and drifting snow that is expected means that our team will need to spend extra time on higher priority routes before being able to work into more local and residential areas.”

The priorities are as follows:

State Trunklines Multi-lane Primary Roads Primary Roads Local Paved Roads Subdivision Streets Local Gravel Roads Dead End Streets and Cul-de-sacs

The commission said it could take up to 48 hours after the completion of a snow event for their crews to make their way through the entirety of Ottawa County’s road network.

The forecasted high winds, expected to come Friday, could cause downed trees and limbs to affect areas streets.

Though the Road Commission administrative offices will be closed on Monday due to the Christmas holiday, road crews will continue to be out this weekend in response to the storm.

To report emergency situations like a tree entangled in downed utility lines, or road-related emergencies after-hours, call 911.

“Deteriorating weather conditions will affect travel,” the release states. “For your safety, it is advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.”

