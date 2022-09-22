3 men rescued from Lake Michigan after sail boat overturns

The three men were not able to right the sailboat and called for help

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office pulled three men from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon after their sailboat overturned in rough waters.

It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. three miles offshore from Tunnel Park in Park Township. Deputies say the three men were on the boat when high waves caused it to overturn.

All three of them were wearing life-jackets. One of the men called a family member to provide a location to give to first responders. He told the family member that they were near exhaustion after trying to right the sailboat.

Deputies in a patrol boat were able to find all three victims two miles northwest of Holland State Park.

Once they were taken to shore, they were treated for mild hypothermia. They refused further treatment.

