OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Robinson Township and officials say the Grand River is expected to crest in the coming days.

Ottawa County Emergency Management says the county is experiencing minor inland flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The Grand River in the Robinson Township area will reach minor flood stage, which is why the NWS issued the Flood Warning.

Officials expect the Grand River to crest around 13.8 feet by New Year’s Day. As of 1:00 pm Monday, the Grand River USGS was reading 12.75 feet. The county drains and smaller creeks are very full and have heavy flow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Expect standing water in low lying and flood prone areas.

Expect flooding near the Grand River throughout the week.

WHO TO CONTACT

Only call 911 to report emergencies.

Contact 211 for non-emergency assistance or to report damage Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can also self-report any damage to homes or business at this link: http://arcg.is/15f0zT. The sheriff's office says the tool is a non-emergency link for reporting flooding impacts.

Additional information will be available as the river crests.

