Holland Twp. home broken into while resident was home

Deputies say the resident hid in the basement and updated the responding deputies on what was going on.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County made an arrest after a home in Holland Township was broken into Friday. The Sheriff's Office says a resident reported that someone broke into their home after breaking a window while they were still in the house.

That resident then hid in the basement and updated responding deputies on the situation. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect on the back porch and arrested them without incident.

The suspect is now in jail on charges of Breaking and Entering of an Occupied Residence. The suspect's name is being withheld until arraignment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

