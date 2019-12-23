OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people were injured Monday morning in a car versus semi crash in Olive Township Monday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to 96th Avenue at Polk Street around 10:20 a.m. They said one person was pinned in a vehicle and AeroMed was responding.
96th Avenue is closed due to an extensive investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
