OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people were injured Monday morning in a car versus semi crash in Olive Township Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to 96th Avenue at Polk Street around 10:20 a.m. They said one person was pinned in a vehicle and AeroMed was responding.

96th Avenue is closed due to an extensive investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

