West Side organization looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food assistance is one of the services The Other Way Ministries offers people on the West Side of Grand Rapids.

But the organization is now looking for volunteers to assist them with a surge of Spanish speakers who need help.

The Other Way says more than half the calls they take are from Spanish speakers. At least two Spanish speaking staff members or volunteers are working with them at one time to take those calls.

