GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Today is Mel Trotter's annual turkey drive.

The drive, dubbed the Turkey Drop, happens every year through a partnership with Mel Trotter Ministries, WOOD Radio and Celebration! Cinema. For the entire day, frozen turkeys are collection for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, the goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys. Mel Trotter says the more turkeys they receive, the more individuals and families will be able to eat.

Turkeys were dropped off on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at:

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX located at 2121 Celebration Dr NE

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South located at 1506 Eastport Dr

Mel Trotter Ministries Downtown Location located at 225 Commerce Ave SW

Monetary donations are also accepted before, on or after Turkey Drop day. Mel Trotters says that with every $15 donated, they are able to purchase at least 1 turkey. To make a donation, click here.

