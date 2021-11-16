2021 Toys for Tots drop-off locations in West Michigan

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses.

Below is a list of Toys for Tots drop-off locations, organized by county.

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses. At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys. This year, toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kent County

Kentwood

Kentwood Branch Library

Full list of Kentwood locations

Belmont

Belmont Elementary - Rockford Public Schools

Full list of Belmont locations

Byron Center

Kent District Library - Byron Twp. branch

Full list of Byron Center locations

Caledonia

Kent District Library - Caledonia branch

Full list of Caledonia locations

Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Post

Full list of Cedar Springs locations

Comstock Park

Kent District Library - Comstock Park branch

Full list of Comstock Park locations

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Township Fire Department

Kent District Library Walker Branch

American Legion Boat and Canoe Club

Full list of Grand Rapids locations

Grandville

Grandville Fire Department

Full list of Grandville locations

Rockford

Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch

Full list of Rockford locations

Walker

WZZM TV 13

Full list of Walker locations

Wyoming

Wyoming Moose Lodge 763

Full list of Wyoming locations

Muskegon County

Fruitport

Fruitport Township Police Department

Orchard Market

Full list of Fruitport locations

Montague

Montague Foods

Full list of Montague locations

Muskegon

Muskegon Township Fire

Shettler Elementary School

Wesley School

Full list of Muskegon locations

Norton Shores

Norton Shores Fire

Mona Shores Middle School

Lincoln Park Elementary

Full list of Norton Shores locations

Ravenna

Ravenna Foods

Full list of Ravenna locations

Whitehall

Whitehall High School

American Legion Post #69

White Lake Fire Authority

Full list of Whitehall locations

Oceana County

Hart

Hart Public Schools

Michigan State Police

Full list of Hart locations

Shelby

Shelby Schools

Shelby Pharmacy

Full list of Shelby locations

New Era

New Era Elementary School

Full list of New Era locations

Pentwater

Pentwater Public Schools

Full list of Pentwater locations

Rothbury

Rothbury Hardware

Full list of Rothbury locations

Hesperia

David Allen Motorsports

Full list of Hesperia locations

Walkerville

Walkerville Schools

Ottawa County/Allegan County/Van Buren County

Allegan

Village Market

Ace Hardware

Full list of Allegan locations

Allendale

A llendale Charter Township

GVSU Laker Store

Full list of Allendale locations

Bangor

Bangor Branch Library

Hometown Pharmacy

Full list of Bangor locations

Coopersville

Co opersville Fire Department #1

Full list of Coopersville locations

Grand Haven

58th District Court

Coast Guard Station

Full list of Grand Haven locations

Holland

American Legion Post

Holland Police Department

Full list of Holland locations

Hudsonville

Hudsonville Library

Ottawa County Health Department

Full list of Hudsonville locations

Jenison

Gordon Food Services

Chow Hound

Full list of Jenison locations

South Haven

American Legion Post 49

Full list of South Haven locations

Zeeland

Zeeland Police Department

Zeeland Community Hospital

Full list of Zeeland locations

Newaygo County

G rant ChoiceOne Bank

Fremont ChoiceOne Bank

Fremont Cinemas

Fountainview Retirement Village of Fremont

Karsten Financial Group – Raymond James – Fremont

Katie and Company – Newaygo

Newaygo ChoiceOne Bank

Newaygo Middle School

Shaneann’s Early Learning Center

CBD Store of Michigan – Fremont

AT&T Store- Fremont

TrueNorth Community Services - Fremont

Ionia County

Belding

American Legion

VFW - Belding

Full list of Belding locations

Ionia

Ionia County Health Department

Ionia High School

Full list of Ionia locations

Mecola: Mecosta, Lake and Osceola

Baldwin

Pathfinder Community Library

Amvets Post 1988

Full list of Baldwin locations

Big Rapids

Swam Building - Ferris State

Full list of Big Rapids locations

