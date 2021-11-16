x
Toys For Tots

2021 Toys for Tots drop-off locations in West Michigan

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses.
Below is a list of Toys for Tots drop-off locations, organized by county.

Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses. At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.

While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys. This year, toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kent County 

Kentwood 

Belmont 

Byron Center

Caledonia 

Cedar Springs

Comstock Park

Grand Rapids

Grandville 

Rockford

Walker 

Wyoming 

Muskegon County 

Fruitport 

Montague

Muskegon

Norton Shores

Ravenna 

Whitehall

Oceana County

Hart

Shelby

New Era

Pentwater

Rothbury

Hesperia

Walkerville

Walkerville Schools

Full list of Walkerville locations

Ottawa County/Allegan County/Van Buren County

Allegan

Allendale

Bangor

Coopersville

Grand Haven

Holland

Hudsonville

Jenison

South Haven

Zeeland

Newaygo County

  • Grant ChoiceOne Bank 
  • Fremont ChoiceOne Bank 
  • Fremont Cinemas 
  • Fountainview Retirement Village of Fremont 
  • Karsten Financial Group – Raymond James – Fremont 
  • Katie and Company – Newaygo 
  • Newaygo ChoiceOne Bank 
  • Newaygo Middle School 
  • Shaneann’s Early Learning Center 
  • CBD Store of Michigan – Fremont 
  • AT&T Store- Fremont 
  • TrueNorth Community Services - Fremont

Ionia County 

Belding

Ionia

Mecola: Mecosta, Lake and Osceola 

Baldwin

Big Rapids

