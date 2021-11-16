2021 Toys for Tots drop-off locations in West Michigan

Below is a list of Toys for Tots drop-off locations, organized by county.
Members of the West Michigan community are invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes located at local businesses. At Christmas, the gifts are distributed to the less fortunate children in the community.
While Toys for Tots coordinators organize, run and manage the campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys. This year, toys can be dropped off at the following locations:
Kent County
Kentwood
- Kentwood Branch Library
- Full list of Kentwood locations
Belmont
- Belmont Elementary - Rockford Public Schools
- Full list of Belmont locations
Byron Center
- Kent District Library - Byron Twp. branch
- Full list of Byron Center locations
Caledonia
- Kent District Library - Caledonia branch
- Full list of Caledonia locations
Cedar Springs
- Cedar Springs Post
- Full list of Cedar Springs locations
Comstock Park
- Kent District Library - Comstock Park branch
- Full list of Comstock Park locations
Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Township Fire Department
- Kent District Library Walker Branch
- American Legion Boat and Canoe Club
- Full list of Grand Rapids locations
Grandville
- Grandville Fire Department
- Full list of Grandville locations
Rockford
- Kent District Library - Krause Memorial Branch
- Full list of Rockford locations
Walker
- WZZM TV 13
- Full list of Walker locations
Wyoming
- Wyoming Moose Lodge 763
- Full list of Wyoming locations
Muskegon County
Fruitport
- Fruitport Township Police Department
- Orchard Market
- Full list of Fruitport locations
Montague
- Montague Foods
- Full list of Montague locations
Muskegon
- Muskegon Township Fire
- Shettler Elementary School
- Wesley School
- Full list of Muskegon locations
Norton Shores
- Norton Shores Fire
- Mona Shores Middle School
- Lincoln Park Elementary
- Full list of Norton Shores locations
Ravenna
- Ravenna Foods
- Full list of Ravenna locations
Whitehall
- Whitehall High School
- American Legion Post #69
- White Lake Fire Authority
- Full list of Whitehall locations
Oceana County
Hart
- Hart Public Schools
- Michigan State Police
- Full list of Hart locations
Shelby
- Shelby Schools
- Shelby Pharmacy
- Full list of Shelby locations
New Era
- New Era Elementary School
- Full list of New Era locations
Pentwater
- Pentwater Public Schools
- Full list of Pentwater locations
Rothbury
- Rothbury Hardware
- Full list of Rothbury locations
Hesperia
- David Allen Motorsports
- Full list of Hesperia locations
Walkerville
Walkerville Schools
Ottawa County/Allegan County/Van Buren County
Allegan
- Village Market
- Ace Hardware
- Full list of Allegan locations
Allendale
- Allendale Charter Township
- GVSU Laker Store
- Full list of Allendale locations
Bangor
- Bangor Branch Library
- Hometown Pharmacy
- Full list of Bangor locations
Coopersville
- Coopersville Fire Department #1
- Full list of Coopersville locations
Grand Haven
- 58th District Court
- Coast Guard Station
- Full list of Grand Haven locations
Holland
- American Legion Post
- Holland Police Department
- Full list of Holland locations
Hudsonville
- Hudsonville Library
- Ottawa County Health Department
- Full list of Hudsonville locations
Jenison
- Gordon Food Services
- Chow Hound
- Full list of Jenison locations
South Haven
- American Legion Post 49
- Full list of South Haven locations
Zeeland
- Zeeland Police Department
- Zeeland Community Hospital
- Full list of Zeeland locations
Newaygo County
- Grant ChoiceOne Bank
- Fremont ChoiceOne Bank
- Fremont Cinemas
- Fountainview Retirement Village of Fremont
- Karsten Financial Group – Raymond James – Fremont
- Katie and Company – Newaygo
- Newaygo ChoiceOne Bank
- Newaygo Middle School
- Shaneann’s Early Learning Center
- CBD Store of Michigan – Fremont
- AT&T Store- Fremont
- TrueNorth Community Services - Fremont
Ionia County
Belding
- American Legion
- VFW - Belding
- Full list of Belding locations
Ionia
- Ionia County Health Department
- Ionia High School
- Full list of Ionia locations
Mecola: Mecosta, Lake and Osceola
Baldwin
- Pathfinder Community Library
- Amvets Post 1988
- Full list of Baldwin locations
Big Rapids
- Swam Building - Ferris State
- Full list of Big Rapids locations
