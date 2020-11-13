United Way "urgently" seeks help for holiday drive

United Way's Stuff the Sled drive helps area children in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic is already having an impact on this year's holiday season, especially in the non-profit community. The Heart of West Michigan United Way is one of many organizations switching things up due to the current situation.

"So, Stuff the Sled is our holiday program this year, which is sort of an adapted version of our Adopt-A-Family program that has been going on for 20 plus years, through a partnership with Head Start of Kent County," says Katelyn Kovalik, says volunteer center manager for Heart of West Michigan United Way. "Because of Head Start program changes and COVID-19, this year, we went entirely virtual which is why we changed up the name."

For two decades, Adopt-A-Family matched families in need with caring sponsors during the holidays. Despite the changes, the goal remains the same. And, that is to provide gift packages to more than 1,200 children, up to age 5, enrolled in Head Start programs across the county.

"Those gift packages include an age appropriate toy, a game that can be played as a family, a book to add to their home library, as well as a hat and gloves," says Kovalik. "Head Start is such an amazing nonprofit serving our county. They provide wraparound services including educational programming, but also dental care and medical care for low income families in the community. To qualify for Head Start, you have to be either low income, be part of a foster care program or have an incarcerated parent. So, they are already facing many challenges, many financial burdens, that have to only be escalated through the huge economic crisis, that's been a result of the pandemic. So, what better time than now during the holiday season to take advantage of some of the amazing generosity and holiday cheer, and get people helping these families that could use all these wonderful items to give them a little boost in life."

Kovalik says they hope to get roughly 35 companies, groups, and/or families to help sponsor a classroom for the Stuff the Sled drive. Each classroom sponsorship will provide holiday gift bags for 16 students.

"We have a virtual gift shop set up. If you visit our website, you'll be able to either sign up a team, or go directly to that virtual gift shop and browse the gift items that we are offering to each age group," she said. "Then you can just shop like you would on any online storefront. It's very simple to get involved. If you are looking for an alternative to a family gift exchange, this is a really great option. If you're part of a company that wants to do something together, when you're feeling really separated working from home, you can create a team and set a collective goal and start making some progress towards supporting these children."

United Way has a long history of connects volunteers, and those in need, to various non-profits and programs, through 2-1-1 and United Way's Holiday Giving Guide. Kovalik says they've seen massive changes in how those non-profit programs are operating, due to the pandemic.

"There are still plenty of ways to help those same amazing programs in our community, just in different ways. We, through our 2-1-1 department, handles the COVID calls for the state. What we know for sure is that needs are increasing day by day. The holiday season is going to be pretty difficult for many families in our community," she says. "Those services that people will come to rely on like local food pantries and senior centers, they're still doing their best to operate those essential programs, regardless of the many challenges that come with inviting people into your space."

Those interested in helping with this year's Stuff-The-Sled, can do so here.

"Yes. We have a pretty tight timeline for this program, which wraps up December 1. It feels very early, but because it all comes in bulk shipments, it will take several weeks, then we take time to unpack things, wrap them and distribute them to the 13 locations across the county," said Kovalik. "So, we just need some of that lead time to get them there, in time for the holidays."

