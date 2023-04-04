Wyoming mother hopes to save lives after losing grandson to fentanyl

Jane Toscano gains strength and healing knowing she's not alone.

WYOMING, Mich — It's difficult to understand the pain of losing a loved one to drug poisoning or overdose unless you've experienced it.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), drug overdoses are killing Americans at an unprecedented rate, with an estimated 110,000 lives lost in 2022.

Jane Toscano of Wyoming set a large banner in her yard with the words 'Lost Voices of Fentanyl' so kids passing by, going to and from school, can see it.

"They'll see all the kids who've lost their lives to fentanyl," said Toscano. "They're all so beautiful and they're all gone."

Her 21-year-old grandson, Roy Feliciano, is included in the collage of photographs. He passed away on August 8, 2020 after consuming a Percocet that actually contained fentanyl.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

"I had never heard of fentanyl until Roy died. If somebody would've told me, I could've fought with him more. There's so much guilt involved when a child dies."

Toscano will be attending a DEA Detroit Family Summit on Drug Poisonings and Overdoses in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

The event will highlight current drug threats and efforts to combat drug trafficking, but it will also help families in their journey towards healing.

"The folks who have dealt with substance abuse, they come in and talk and share terrible details of their lives just with the hope they can help someone else or save someone. It's actually an amazing experience to be around these folks," said Orville Greene, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Detroit Division.

"There are so many kids now, like 13-year-olds and 14-year-olds, passing away from fentanyl. It's getting worse," said Toscano.

Toscano gains strength and healing knowing she's not alone.

She goes to rallies in Washington D.C. and advocates talking to your kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

"We have to fight it like we did COVID. It should be on TV constantly. The more people talk about it, the more it brings awareness. We have to save these kids."

The DEA Detroit Family Summit will be held Wednesday at Kalamazoo Valley Community College from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.