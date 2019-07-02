Consumers Energy crews are working around the clock to keep up as weather related outages continue to affect West Michigan customers.

As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, more than 138,000 customers were affected and more than 1,600 active outage were reported. The majority of customers without power should be restored by late Sunday, but in the hardest hit areas that could extend into Monday, according to Consumers Energy.

"Freezing precipitation is the toughest thing to handle," Consumer's Energy Senior Public Information Director Roger Morgenstern said.

The number of affected customers continued to increase Thursday morning, which Consumers Energy said is likely due to the continued ice build up on power lines.

"A half inch of ice can weigh as much as 500 pounds on a span of wire," Morgenstern said.

Over 2,400 downed electric lines have been reported since Wednesday

Consumers Energy employees are pulling 16-hour shifts through the end of the week and have called in reinforcement crews from Kentucky to assist with restorations.

“Ice storms pose unique challenges for restoring power and we greatly appreciate our customers’ patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We have restored more than 40,000 customers, and as we continue our No. 1 focus of keeping the public and our crews safe, we won’t stop until all of our neighbors have power.”

Please remember to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report them.

Consumers Energy customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

