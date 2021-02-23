Over 80% of Michigan schools offer some in-person classes

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly encouraged schools to provide a face-to-face option by March 1.

MICHIGAN, USA — More than 80% of Michigan school districts planned to offer some form of in-person instruction this month, which represented a more than 20 percentage point increase over the previous month amid a decline in the coronavirus’ spread.

Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative said it is the largely monthly increase since the start of the academic year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly encouraged schools to provide a face-to-face option by March 1. Just 15% of districts planned to be fully remote this month, down from 35% in January.

