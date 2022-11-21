Board members to meet following vote to defund Patmos Library for second time

After the Jamestown Charter Township community voted to defund their library for the second time, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees is set to hold a meeting.

JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After the Jamestown Charter Township community voted to defund their library for the second time, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees is set to hold a regular meeting Monday evening and discuss the results from the Nov. 8 election.

55.8% of residents voted against the millage proposal in the 3,060-2,427 vote.

It happened after the library put a LGBTQ+ display up during Pride Month this past June, which included the graphic novel "Gender Queer: A Memoir".

A group of residents who opposed the funding millage laid claims that the graphic novel, among with similar-themed LGBTQ+ books, were effectively "grooming children for sexual exploitation."

According to the agenda for the meeting, a library closure date will be mentioned during the treasurer’s report.

Michelle Barrows, an organizer of a local GoFundMe Campaign, posted an update Sunday, saying in part, “We don’t know what happens next, but unfortunately the library will have to close when the GoFundMe monies run out. It’s devastating.”

Patmos Library had already been closing early at times due to staff shortages.

A statement on the library’s website and Facebook page – dated Sept. 3 – said the library board has been humbled by the support they’ve received worldwide.

“From the kind remarks and words of encouragement to the donations that we have received these last few weeks, it means a lot that people are standing with this library and our community,” the post stated, later highlighting the importance of the now-failed 10-year levy renewal that was on the ballot. “If the levy fails, we will put these donations to work in the best way we can for as long as we can. Thank you again to all of those who have supported Patmos Library as we are committed to keeping this great institution open and available to all to enjoy, for years to come.”

On Nov. 14, the Michigan Library Association tweeted, “Alarming and dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has essentially defunded the Patmos Library. This is short sighted and punishes, irreparably, the entire community.”

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Patmos Library.

