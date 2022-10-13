New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic

“It’s wood oven pizza. It’s authentic, Kurdish-style pizza. Everything is homemade," said owner Guney Tosun about the restaurant's unique pizzas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors.

The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3.

His uncle is the owner of Café De Miro, another West Michigan restaurant, and that’s who encouraged Tosun to become a small business owner.

Tosun manages the business side of Pera Pizzeria, while his dad – a longtime chef from Istanbul – does the cooking.

“It’s wood oven pizza. It’s authentic, Kurdish-style pizza. Everything is homemade. So, it’s like you’re bringing Pera Pizza into your home," Tosun said. "We have the Kurdish pizza. That’s a traditional, Kurdish – like what we would have in Kurdistan. It’s Armenian sausage with mushrooms that we top it off with and it’s delicious. The Armenian sausage has some spices to it and really it’s a great kick to the pizza.”

The pizzas cook in just minutes at 730 degrees.

Pera Pizzeria had soft opening several weeks ago, but had an official grand opening on Oct. 6. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday.

