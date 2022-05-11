No one injured after car crashes into house

Authorities say the driver was attempting to stop at a nearby yard sale, lost control of the car and crashed into the house.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in the 5400 block of Riverlook Drive Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the driver was attempting to stop at a nearby yard sale, lost control of the car and crashed into the house. While police are still working to learn the cause of the crash, they believe it was likely a mechanical failure.

Police are still at the scene and waiting for crews to arrive to board up the damage before removing the car.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

