x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No one injured after car crashes into house

Authorities say the driver was attempting to stop at a nearby yard sale, lost control of the car and crashed into the house.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
No one was injured in the crash, police say.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in the 5400 block of Riverlook Drive Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the driver was attempting to stop at a nearby yard sale, lost control of the car and crashed into the house. While police are still working to learn the cause of the crash, they believe it was likely a mechanical failure.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police are still at the scene and waiting for crews to arrive to board up the damage before removing the car.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Looking to bring Tulip Time home? Here's some easy tulip planting tips for beginners