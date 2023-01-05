New rules could make popular skin, beauty treatments illegal for estheticians to practice in MI

A West Michigan salon and salon academy school owner is fighting stop these new rules from going into effect.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Dermaplaning, HydraFacials and exfoliation are all popular skin beauty treatments, but starting May 2, they could become illegal for estheticians to perform in Michigan.

A West Michigan salon and salon academy school owner is fighting stop these new rules from going into effect, saying these revisions will cost estheticians in Michigan their livelihood.

Under the Michigan State Board of Cosmetology's proposed new rules, all of these services would become illegal for Michigan estheticians to perform beginning May 2.

"Only a licensed healthcare professional can perform it, meaning that it's pretty much going be non-existent because a medical professional wouldn't perform a dermaplaning service," said Rachel Harned, owner of Bombshell Blow Dry Bar and The Salon Professional Academy of Holland.

Harned was shocked and worried about these proposed changes.

"It's a work group comprised of people from the state board. They got to together months ago and started discussing this."

But Harned says they weren't communicative about what they were proposing at all, and the big question she wants answered that hasn't been is why these changes were recommended.

"We want data driven information backing the reason behind these changes."

Harned says she'll provide public comment during the state board's meeting on May 2 in Lansing and then hopefully the board will put a pause on the revisions.

"Hopefully the state hears us out and understands where we're coming from and what can be lost," she said. "The thousands and tens of hundreds of thousands lost in our industry and livelihoods."

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), which runs the Michigan State Board of Cosmetology, has not responded to 13 ON YOUR SIDE's request for comment.

