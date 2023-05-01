Traffic lights repaired after outages at several GR intersections due to car crash

Several traffic lights in the area were impacted until 3:30 p.m. Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crash in Grand Rapids impacted traffic lights near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Temple Street.

The lights were out from around 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

City workers and Consumers Energy staff were on scene working to correct the outage. Several traffic lights in the area were impacted Monday until power could be restored.

This map shows the areas that were affected:

Information about the crash that caused the power outage is not available at this time.

