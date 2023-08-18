x
Power outage in greater downtown Grand Rapids

The affected area is just East of the Grand River, and just below W. Fulton Street.
Credit: Consumers Energy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The greater downtown Grand Rapids area is experiencing a power outage Friday August 18.

About 1,100 customers are affected, those driving through the area are reminded to treat all down stoplights as 4-way stops.

The City of Grand Rapids said that a Consumer's Energy transmission line failed, and they do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored.

Get updates on the power outage restoration time at ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageMap.

