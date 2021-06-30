Private airplane runs off runway, flips at Hastings Airport

Neither of the two occupants were injured, police say, but the plane was damaged in the crash.

HASTINGS, Mich. — A small, private airplane being piloted by a student pilot ran off the Hastings Airport runway and flipped over Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident happened when the plane had engine trouble about a mile from the airport. When attempting to land, the plane left the runway and flipped over.

The student pilot, a 69-year-old Munich man, was joined by his instructor, a 61-year-old Caledonia man. Neither were injured in the crash, police say, but the plane was damaged.

The investigation of this accident has been turned over to the Flight Standards District Office (FAA) in Grand Rapids.

