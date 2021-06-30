Accident on Fillmore causes elderly passengers’ car to flip

A 78-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were injured in a car accident in Allendale that caused their car to overturn.

ALLENDALE, Mich — A 78-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were hit driving westbound on Fillmore Street in Allendale Township, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. Their car was overturned in the accident.

The crash took place at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday when a 31-year-old man from Hudsonville turned from Fillmore onto 68th Avenue, striking the elderly couple’s car and causing it to flip.

Both the elderly man and woman were injured in the accident. The man’s wounds were treated on the scene, but the woman had to be transported by LIFE EMS to Metro Hospital. She is in stable condition.

The young man was cited with failing to yield for oncoming traffic. He was uninjured in the accident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Allendale Fire Department and LIFE EMS responded to the scene.

