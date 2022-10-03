The price increases have led a part-time rideshare and delivery driver to put her gig on hold.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The average cost of gas in Michigan right now is $4.26, and people who drive for a living say the rising gas prices are affecting them at work.

"Without (delivery drivers), I don't have a business, and then we can't get customers food," Five Star Food Express Owner Andrew Bogart says.

The cost of running out of pizzas and other deliveries is getting more expensive, and Bogart made changes to his business plan to get some relief to his delivery drivers as gas prices continue to rise.



"We're doing a fuel surcharge which 100 percent goes to the driver, along with we've upped their base pay up are already $1," he says. "That is essentially coming out of their pocket the first time, but then it gets reimbursed. But I mean, these guys work, you know for tips."

"All the things I need to use to operate business, cooking oil and hot dogs and yadda yadda, they've all drastically increased in price in the last year," Matthew Morton, Pronto Pups managing operator, says.

Morton says that part of the business is also rising, but they're not raising prices there right now.

"Of course, I use a generator to run my truck so gas prices directly affect my business," he says.

"I think everybody's seen the the feeling effects of the high gas prices," Brady Gort says.

Gort is a company truck driver regularly making trips from Battle Creek, Michigan to Kansas City, Missouri. He may not pay for his semi's gas out of pocket, but he knows that when his company pays more for gas, the manufacturer won't just absorb that cost.



"Then the manufacturer passes on to people. So that's you know, I think that's one thing I noticed why a lot of prices at the grocery stores are so expensive," he says.

And the rising gas prices have led part-time rideshare and delivery driver Katherine Skeens to put her gig on hold.

"We're kind of struggling and barely getting by. And it's frustrating," she says. "In three to four hours, if I make $80, I put in $20. Okay, I made $60 profit. But now if I put in $20, I'm not getting nowhere near the mileage that I can get."

She says it's just not worth it right now.



"We're trying to save money to buy a home. And this is really kind of making it harder," Skeens says.

Five Star Food Express is evaluating current gas prices twice a week right now to base their fuel surcharge off of. And Skeens hopes to get behind the wheel again soon once gas prices drop.

They are both stressing the need right now to tip your drivers well.

