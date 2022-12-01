Kent County restaurant thanks bus drivers with kind notes on pizza boxes

Cedar Spring bus drivers got a heartwarming surprise when they ordered from Momma's Boy Pizza in Rockford.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — At a time when a school bus driver shortage is causing some school districts to cut routes and the federal government beginning to take action, a Kent County restaurant is letting school bus drivers know how much they're appreciated.

On a half day in Cedar Springs, a group of bus drivers recently decided to order pizza.

"I took it upon myself to call around and see who was open that early. Momma's Boy happened to be willing to make us pizzas. We needed a ton of them," said bus driver Amanda Nawrocki.

Momma's Boy on 14 Mile Road in Rockford made 16 pizzas for the bus drivers, and they gave each box a personal touch.

"I was like, 'oh wait, there's writing on all of these,'" Nawrocki said.

"There were different signs and different writings on each and every one of the boxes, and honestly, we all were like, 'this is so cool.' Lots of us took the time to take pictures of them and read each and every single one of them, and it was really touching to see that they put forth that much effort and time."

Momma's Boy also included cookies with the order, a token of gratitude for a group of people who have the tall task of making sure kids get to and from school safely each day.

"I would just say thank you from the bottom of our hearts from all of us. That meant a ton to us to read each and every one of those messages and know that people care like that," said Nawrocki.

Nawrocki shared the news on the Cedar Springs Informed Facebook page where it garnered more than 500 likes and dozens of shares.

Dean Transportation serves Cedar Springs Public Schools and has job openings in the Cedar Springs district and elsewhere in West Michigan.

