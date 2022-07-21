x
Crash kills 1, injures 7-year-old in Ionia County

The car overturned and struck a tree, ejecting the 25-year-old passenger, originally from Portland, out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A rollover crash killed one man and injured a 7-year-old Thursday in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Haynor Road and Dick Road. Investigation showed a 24-year-old woman, a 25-year-old passenger and a 7-year-old were driving on Haynor Road when they left the roadway and attempted to turn onto Dick Road.

The car overturned and struck a tree, ejecting the 25-year-old passenger, originally from Portland, out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 7-year-old sustained minor injuries. He and the driver were transported to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation.

