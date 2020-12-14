Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to open Friday with health and safety protocols

This year, instead of arriving on a first-come/first-serve basis, skaters must reserve one-hour blocks of time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rose Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids will once again transform into an ice rink for the winter season.

The City announced Monday that the rink will open Dec. 18 and will remain open through Feb. 21, weather permitting. Admission to the rink will be $2, with skate rental included. It will be open seven days a week.

To reduce public health risk amid COVID-19, the following protocols will be in place upon opening:

All visitors and skaters must wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distancing from others

A maximum of 25 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time

All operations–including check-in and skate rental–will be outside under tents rather than in the warming room

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use and hand sanitizer stations will be on-site

“Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is one of the most popular winter activities our department offers,” said John Judnich, the City’s recreation supervisor. “With the added COVID-19 safety protocols in place, we intend to continue this community tradition in a safe way.”

This year, instead of arriving on a first-come/first-serve basis, skaters must reserve one-hour blocks of time online or by calling 616-456-3696, option 1. More information on skate hours and COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.

