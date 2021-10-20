'Safe and Healthy Communities': Ottawa County hosts 3rd annual diversity forum

"Recognize that your perspective is here, in your own mind, and engage someone that thinks differently than you," said keynote speaker Darnell Blackburn.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Over the past few years, Ottawa County has focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

On Wednesday, they hosted their third annual diversity forum, where leaders from all over the county and beyond discuss how to make the county more of a place for everyone.

The theme for this year's discussion was 'Safe and Healthy Communities.'

Darnell Blackburn was the keynote speaker. He was chosen because he has been actively involved in law enforcement for over 27 years.

According to Ottawa County, for the last 16 years, Blackburn has worked for the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, which is nationally recognized as leader in the development of training and ethical standards for law enforcement officers.

"Some people have a look at diversity, equity and inclusion from a different lens, so we're trying to change that, hopefully today," said Blackburn during the first hour of the discussion.

Community leaders, public servants and content experts from far and near joined to speak on this year's theme. Blackburn focused on unconscious and implicit biases.

"Recognize that your perspective is here, in your own mind, and engage someone that thinks differently than you," he said.

Ottawa County sheriff Steve Kempker and undersheriff Valerie Weiss joined to talk about law enforcement's part of the discussion.

Dr. Joel Robertson, a brain scientist, also shared his work from a scientific approach.

"I think one of the most important things is to understand and admit that we all have implicit bias," Robertson said during his presentation.

The county's diversity, equity and inclusion team also unveiled new data to highlight the economic impacts of immigrants, new Americans and refugees in Ottawa County.

The forum went on to talk about mental health, upcoming and current programs and ways to take a closer look at county data.

You can read more about the entire discussion and each of the speakers on the county's website by clicking here.

