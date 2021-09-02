Source: Motion to censure Rep. Peter Meijer fails

On Monday, the vote to censure Meijer failed in an 11 to 11 tie, according to a source.

On Monday night, a motion by the Third Congressional District of the Michigan Republican Party to censure Rep. Peter Meijer failed, a source has told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) recently cast two votes that enraged the Trump loyalists in the party. He voted to certify the Electoral College votes for now-President Joe Biden, and he also voted to impeach former President Trump for incitement of the mob that attacked the capitol on Jan. 6, the day of certification.

SOURCE: Motion by 3rd Congressional District Committee of the Michigan GOP to censure @RepMeijer for his vote to impeach Pres Trump FAILS in an 11-11 tie. @wzzm13 — Nick LaFave (@NickLaFave) February 9, 2021

Meijer has previously told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that his vote to impeach was probably 'political suicide.' One primary challenger has already emerged because of that vote. Tom Norton ran against Meijer in the primary last year and came in third. Recently, he announced he would run against Meijer again in 2022, specifically because of his impeachment vote.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Executive Committee tabled its vote until Monday night. On Monday, the vote to censure Meijer failed in an 11 to 11 tie, according to a source.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.