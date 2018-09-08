The 150-plus-year-old red oak in front of the Spring Lake Intermediate School was removed Wednesday.

The roots of the oak tree were damaged three years ago when the Spring Lake District rebuilt the driveway in front of the school. The death of the tree was the outcome some arborists predicted, unless the plan to pave the driveway up to the trunk was changed.

►Related: Days numbered for Spring Lake tree?

(The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this story.)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM