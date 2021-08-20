Stan’s Tacos in Grand Haven closes just days after opening due to ‘staffing issues’

A reopening date has not been announced.

Stan’s Tacos opened its highly anticipated Grand Haven location Aug. 10, but business didn’t last for long.

Seven days after opening, the restaurant announced it was temporarily shutting its doors due to staffing issues. While a reopening date has yet to be announced, a post on its Facebook page said the restaurant is “looking for great crew members right now and will be reopening soon.”

The Grand Haven location is part of an expansion plan in West Michigan that includes two other locations, both in Grand Rapids. Current plans include opening a downtown location at 67 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids in early September and at 1600 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids later this fall.

Stan’s is currently hiring positions for the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations, including servers, cooks, hosts and dishwashers. Candidates can apply here.

