Storm nearly knocks trees into Allegan County home

DORR, Mich. — Cody Slendebroek wasn't home at the time.

"I was in Wyoming visiting my sister," he says.

But his wife and baby were.

"I got a phone call saying don't panic honey," remembers Slendebroek.

A small tornado caused two trees to fall just inches from his home. The trees actually came from next door in his neighbor's yard.

"Every storm it was always, well, are we going to wake up with a tree crashing on us," says Slendebroek.

On Wednesday, it finally happened.

"They were 75 feet tall and over 50 years old, it was only a matter of time," he says.

The damage fortunately wasn't very bad.

"Just some shingles," said Slendebroek. "A couple pieces of siding got knocked down, some fascia and drip edge."

So how does Slendebroek feel about it all?

"It happens," he says. "You're ok."

But most importantly, he's happy for his family's safety.

"Oh man, I'm so thankful it did not fall down and hit my wife and my child," he says.

Slendebroek was also without power for a day and a half, but it came on midday Friday.

