Student brought handgun to Burton Middle School, administration says

Grand Rapids Public Schools security officers confiscated an unloaded handgun from a middle schooler Tuesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school Tuesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools says.

A student approached a security officer during the lunch period Tuesday afternoon to report that another student had a handgun.

School security was able to isolate the student immediately, and that's when they found an unloaded handgun. Officials also found a magazine and ammunition for the weapon in one of the student's bags.

Out of precaution, Burton Middle and Elementary schools were put into “shelter in place” mode so the matter could be addressed outside of the presence of others.

The student cooperated once school security approached, GRPS said.

GRPS said there were no reports that the student involved made any threats toward others.

Grand Rapids Police took the student carrying the weapon into custody, and the student will be addressed "according to school disciplinary procedures and the law," GRPS said.

“This underscores the message we drive home to our scholars all the time. ‘When you see something, say something’,” Larry Johnson, GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Public Safety and School Security said.

“Thanks to the wherewithal of one of our scholars, we were able to intervene immediately and address this matter before anyone was hurt.”

You can read the letter sent home to parents here:

October 25, 2022

Dear Parent/Guardian(s):

I am writing to inform you about an incident that involved the confiscation of a weapon from one of our students.

During the middle school lunch period, one of our scholars informed school security that another student was in possession of a gun.

Grand Public Schools security officers immediately located and isolated the student and determined that the individual was in possession of a handgun. While the weapon was not loaded, a magazine and ammunition for the weapon was located in one of the student’s bags.

We want to commend our security staff for handling this situation in a matter of minutes. The school building was put into a “shelter in place” status to allow officials the space needed to handle the situation outside of the presence of others.

The student in possession of the weapon was taken into custody by the Grand Rapids Police Department. That individual will be addressed according to school disciplinary policy and the law.

There were no reports that the student involved made any threats and the individual involved cooperated with school security once approached.

Please use this as an opportunity to remind your scholars of the importance of reporting any concern about weapons or violence to an adult immediately just as our scholar did in this case.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (616) 819-2262 (elementary school) or (616) 819-2269 (middle school) by email NelsonA@grps.org or PerezM@grps.org.

Sincerely,

Michael Perez

Middle School Principal

Amarena Nelson

Elementary School Principal

If you or someone you know has information about a weapon or potential violence at any school, you can contact Silent Observer at (616)774-2345 or call/text (855)5-OK2SAY. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

