Sturgis Department of Public Safety searching for missing child

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in finding a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Saturday morning.

Investigators say that Raydin Spence ran away from home.

She is described having brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She is 5'2'' and weighs 100 lbs.

Spence was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants, and a gray shirt with green sleeves that has an owl on the front.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Raydin Spence contact St. Joseph Count Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

