Support Local Sunday: Lilith's Lair in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A queer-owned hair salon in Grand Rapids is striving to provide an inclusive and creative environment for the community.

Take a look inside Lilith's Lair.

Located in a historic building of downtown Grand Rapids is a new hair salon with a unique aesthetic that will make you stop and take notice. This creepy cute den of hair is called Lilith's Lair.

“Lilith is actually, I mean, technically, she's the mother of demons, but in astrology, she symbolizes femininity, and usually the dark side of femininity," said owner Laura Signore. "I really liked that idea and it's also a lot about embracing femininity. I think that fits with the beauty industry."

Signore identifies as queer, which is part of her motivation for creating a safe space that is welcoming to everyone.

“I think that there are places in Grand Rapids that are doing that right now, but I don't know if they're as vocal as I am," Signore said. "I've always been really loud and proud. I wanted to give a place for people to come and I just think it's really necessary to do that."

Signore started cutting and styling hair at a young age, and after going to cosmetology school and working as a hairstylist, she was ready to take her business to the next level.

“My family is full of entrepreneurs. I think they kind of coaxed me towards this path without knowing it. But I love it. It's been the best decision I think I've ever made," Signore said.

Some of the stylists at Lilith's Lair specialize in vivid color.

“That’s not the only thing we do but all of us are really passionate about kind of avant-garde, weird type of things. So we wanted to make this place be somewhere that if you wanted to dye your hair rainbow in Grand Rapids, you can come here," Signore said.

Lilith’s Lair turns traditional salon standards on its head with its giant rainbow wall and gothic vibe.

The salon is looking to hire more professionals including a traditional barber and natural hair specialist.

