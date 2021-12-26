Support Local Sunday: The Seasoned Home in Holland

Make your house feel like a home with a trip to the Seasoned Home in Holland.

HOLLAND, Mich. — During the pandemic, many people started new hobbies such as cooking and baking.

For most families, the heart of the home is in the kitchen and the Seasoned Home in Holland has everything you need to deck it out in style.

“We have everything you need, whether it's decorations and you're redoing your home or you're just looking to have a quick and easy meal," Ashley Bensinger, manager at the Seasoned Home, said.

Every spice you ever dreamed of can be found in the store.

“I would say, out of our gourmet foods, about 50% of it is Michigan made. Otherwise, our other products in-store, there's a really nice percentage that is all made in Michigan a lot right here in Holland," Bensinger said.

The business was established in 2005 by two long-time friends and neighbors.

It’s continued to thrive even through difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt very lucky felt very blessed to have such great customers and support throughout the pandemic, with more people being at home than ever. For us, it was a fun experience to get people to try new products that they had never had to have people trying spices who had never been introduced to them before," Bensinger said.

Find fun décor pieces here or add to your tea towel collection and make guests smile with these gurgling pitchers shaped like fish.

“Shopping local is something that's so important to keep downtown thriving. Every time you support a local business, you're helping a local family which helps the local community and it just keeps the downtown area thriving."

