Tamales Mary delays Eastown opening due to continued worker shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tamales Mary announced Sunday it will be delaying its grand opening in Eastown due to the continued worker shortage.

Owners Mary and Humberto Martinez had planned on opening the new storefront, located at 1551 Wealthy Street SE, as early as this week. However, due to challenges in finding workers, the opening has been delayed.

SPECIAL NOTICE TO OUR EASTOWN FRIENDS Good morning, friends. We wanted to let you know that we will be delaying our... Posted by Tamales Mary Eastown on Sunday, May 23, 2021

According to a release, the restaurant is still recruiting for multiple positions, including cooks, cashiers and servers. The new opening date will be announced soon.

Individuals interested in working at Tamales Mary in Eastown are asked to contact the restaurant via Facebook messaging or by calling 517-881-8451.

