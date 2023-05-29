Teacher of the Week works alongside wife and brother

Many teachers say this final stretch of the school year can be the most challenging. So, this latest Teacher of the Week surprise was even more appreciated.

SPARTA, Mich. — Many teachers say this final stretch of the school year can be the most challenging. So, our latest Teacher of the Week said the surprise was even more appreciated.

After the surprise, Sparta Middle School teacher Robert “Bob” Toole said, “Surprises are tough to come by like this. This is an amazing surprise,” adding that, “This means a lot. In 28 years, there’s ups and downs.”

The longtime teacher has been with Sparta Middle School his entire career teaching alongside his wife and his brother.

“Our mom was a school lunch lady and she always said wonderful things. She always cared and loved and shared that gift with others,” said Toole.

He says he’s now sharing that gift with the next generation, saying, “I believe God has given us this gift and this is a way that we can serve and it’s also a way that we’re rewarded with our work, as well.”

“He treats those kids and loves those kids like they’re his own kids,” said Brad Wood, the principal at Sparta Middle School. “He has great relationships with his students and I knew that they were going to be really excited for him.”

“What’s most important to me is to care for them, to guide them and also just feel very blessed to be a part of their journey,” said Toole.

This latest recognition only adds to that journey.

Toole told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “For someone to take time and say ‘thank you, I recognize you, I appreciate you,’ we can’t give everybody hugs and high fives but just those two words of ‘thank you’ mean a lot.”

“I think it’s always worth taking time to send an email or shake a teacher’s hand and just say thank you because it does go a long way," said Wood.

Surrounded by his students, Toole said, “There’s a good reason to be here and I’m surrounded by the reason and if that’s something that interest you and you’re called to do, then answer that call.”

