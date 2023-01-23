Fourth-generation educator surprised as Teacher of the Week

Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School, and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Our latest Teacher of the Week surprise was at Crestwood Middle School and this fourth-generation teacher had no idea what she was walking into.

Crestwood Middle School principal Jacquie Harris told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that “anytime we can bring good news and good attention to our building, we definitely welcome that.”

Harris helped pull off the surprise for Victoria Waite, who said, “I’m so flattered. It is wonderful to be recognized and I get to show up every day and do what I love and share my passion for learning with my students and the fact that that stood out to someone is just very heartwarming.”

Waite has been with Kentwood Public Schools since 2008, when she was student teaching.

“I’m actually a fourth-generation teacher. So, this is something that – I grew up around a lot of teachers and was never forced into this but very much saw what a difference it made and how you can share your passion in a way that makes, hopefully, a difference,” said Waite.

It’s a job she says she doesn’t take lightly.

“Teachers, I think, are on sort of the front line of catching so many things. It’s not just about what we teach in the classroom. It’s about being that friendly face for a student. It’s checking in with them, seeing how things are going, making sure that their needs are being met and balancing so much more than just curriculum,” said Waite, who adds that, “We are fortunate enough that people give us their children for eight hours a day and trust us to do our very best with them and that’s a huge honor but it’s also a huge responsibility and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”

“Mrs. Waite is one of those teachers who goes above and beyond just the curriculum. She focuses in on students and their social, emotional well-being and makes sure that she’s looking at the whole child at all times. She is just – she’s a phenomenal teacher and it’s just wonderful that our teachers are being recognized for the great things that they do for our students,” said Harris.

“Having that recognition is just that reminder that we are making that little bit of difference and inspiring and being important to the future,” said Waite.

