CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teens prank same Caledonia home year after year with beans on their porch

Since 2021, Terry Finney and his family get a loud knock on their door once a year in the middle of the night. When they open it, all that's there is pile of beans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Who are the bean boys?

That's what Terry Finney and his family would like to know.

"So, it seems like every it's ever since we moved here we've had once a year group of kids come, come by, and during the summers, they'll dump a can of beans on our porch and pound on the door at 2:00 to 2:30 in the morning," said Finney.

You read that right. Ever since Finney and his family moved into their Caledonia area home in 2021, at least two kids bang on their door and leave the unwanted present of beans.

Again, it happens once a year, around the same time, 2:30 a.m.

The annual visit is a scary situation for Finney's young kids.

"If anything, it just it all it does is scare them," he said. "So, I'd appreciate if they didn't do that anymore."

The red dye in the kidney beans is even staining the concrete.

"You know we want our home to look nice and welcoming," he said. "And we've got these nasty stains on the front now. Just look gross."

The prank may actually be part of a larger trend on Tik Tok called "Porch Beaning," kids take a can of beans, dump them on the front door step, wake up those living inside the home and then take of running.

Well, the Caledonia family isn't laughing.

"I can think of many other things I would rather be doing. Sounds like a waste of time to me."

Sgt. Eric Brunner from the Kent County Sheriff's office told 13 On Your Side these pranksters should think twice before trespassing on private property.

"Kids shouldn't be trespassing on peoples property if they're not welcomed there," said Sgt. Brunner.

So, whether you call them the "bean boys" or the "bean bandits," the Caledonia family is hoping to never see these faces, or hear them say "we're back!' into their Ring camera ever again.

"Just stop scaring my children in the middle of the night," said Finney. "That'd be great. No, other than that, I don't wish any ill will. It's just a prank but yeah."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.