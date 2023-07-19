How to watch the USWNT's first game at the Women's World Cup

The United States Women's National team, defending World Cup champions, kickstart their 2023 campaign Friday vs. Vietnam.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You're invited to join a free watch party at an outdoor Grand Rapids futsal court as the United States Women's National team looks to defend their World Cup title.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is hosting the event Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. at Las Canchas, located at 250 Seward Ave. NW, just south of Bridge Street.

Organizers will put the game up on a large LED screen. There will also be a live DJ, food trucks, pickup games and more at the all-ages, family-friendly event.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) takes on Vietnam in the group stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at 9 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Organizers said some chairs and seating will be provided, but you're encouraged to bring your favorite tailgating gear.

"We just wanted to provide a free place to play, a free place for the community to gather for the Women's World Cup. It's a huge event, you know, once every four years. They're the defending champs. So we wanted to provide a watch party for everybody for free to come out and enjoy," Bill Kirk, communications director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. said.

The US Women's team then plays the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m., and Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. The US team is scheduled to take on South Africa on Sept. 21 and 24.

