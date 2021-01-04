The Rapid unveils shuttle to West Michigan Vaccine Clinic

The service will be available anytime the WMVC is taking vaccine appointments, which may fluctuate as available appointments and vaccine supply change.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With vaccines now being offered to those 16 and older, the Rapid is offering a free shuttle service to the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic (WMVC). The service will be available anytime the WMVC is taking vaccine appointments, which may fluctuate as available appointments and vaccine supply change.

Currently, the shuttle provides service to the Gerald R. Ford Museum north and south parking lots, with a drop-off and pick-up stop in front of the DeVos Place Convention Center on Monroe Avenue.

“We are very excited to work with all the incredible partners that are making this effort possible,” said Deb Prato, CEO of the Rapid. “It is critical that the entire community works together on vaccination efforts, and we are committed to doing our part at the Rapid.”

