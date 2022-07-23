Over 2,000 without power after car takes down utility pole in Grand Rapids

While crews clean up the scene and try to fix the outage, the area is closed.

Thousands of Grand Rapids residents are without power after a car took down a utility pole in a crash Saturday morning, police confirm.

The crash involved just one vehicle and it happened along Breton between 32nd and 44th, in front of the Excel Academy. Police say no one was injured.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, there are 2,076 affected by the outage. The areas without power are 32nd to Shaffer, Shaffer to 44th and 44th over to Kalamazoo.

