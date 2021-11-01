Three-car pin-in crash causes serious injuries in Ottawa County

One of the injured passengers is a six-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles Sunday evening in Holland Township.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of 144th Avenue and Quincy Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an Audi driven by a 21-year-old Holland resident was traveling north on 144th when it slowed for a dog near the side of the road. A Nissan driven by a 39-year-old Holland resident was unable to stop in time and stuck the Audi from behind.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to cross the center line and collide with a Ford, driven by an 81-year-old Holland resident.

The occupants of the Nissan – the 39-year-old driver and a 6-year-old boy — were pinned in the car and had to be extricated by Holland Township Fire and Rescue. Authorities say they were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

