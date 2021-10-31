One dead in fiery Grand Haven crash

Grand Haven Fire Department responded to a scene where a tree was reportedly on fire. When they arrived, they found one dead from a single vehicle crash.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — At 5:17 a.m. on Sunday, Grand Haven authorities responded to a power line that set a tree on fire. Upon arriving to the scene, they found a single vehicle crash caused the fire, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

The crash took place on the west side of the intersection of 144th Avenue and Rich Street.

Police say the car was westbound on Rich when the driver failed to stop at the T intersection with 144th Avenue. The car left the roadway quickly, striking a tree. The car stopped in the woods where it caught fire and burned completely.

The driver and only occupant of the car suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Police say identification on the body is pending.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

