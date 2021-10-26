x
Man walking dog struck by car, seriously injured in Kent County

The Grattan Township man is hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say his dog is accounted for and is okay.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Grattan Township man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports.

Around 7:30 p.m., a man was walking his dog southbound on 5 Mile Road NE near Parnell Avenue NE.

He attempted to cross 5 Mile in an unlit part of the road, and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. 

The man was transported to Spectrum Butterworth by Rockford Ambulance with serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and no citations were issued.  

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the man's dog is accounted for and is okay.

