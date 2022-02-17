Community calls for new traffic signal where teen died Wednesday in crash that injured 4 others

Neighbors who use the Apple Avenue and Carr Road intersection say now more than ever they'd like to see a full traffic signal installed there.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Neighbors who use the intersection of Apple Avenue and Carr Road in Muskegon County's Egelston Township say now more than ever before they'd like to see a full traffic signal at the intersection.

"It's dangerous and we need a light there because traffic is coming from all directions," Patrica Murphy said.

The intersection was the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Volkswagen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two others in the Volkswagen were injured. The 19-year-old woman driving the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and her backseat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is also hospitalized and in critical condition, investigators said Wednesday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, received minor injuries.

MSP was not able to provide any additional details relating to the crash Thursday.

"We need a red, yellow and green," Gabriel Corona said.

The crash was just to the east of Corona's home. Another in 2020 just west of his home resulted in the death of a man who was riding a moped.

While placing blame in either crash isn't something Corona wants to do, he does hopes drivers on Apple Avenue will slow down as they approach the blinking yellow traffic signal where Carr Road crosses M-46.

"Don't try and beat the traffic," he said.

Residents who live in the Apple Carr Village say a traffic signal would make turning onto Apple Avenue safer for those who use the intersection multiple times everyday.

"You could sit there for 10 minutes trying to get out," Ted Hills said. "Left turn, right turn, straight across, it needs a light."

The Michigan Department of Transportation may do a traffic study at the intersection, but that would likely depend on the circumstances that lead to the crash.

MSP expects the initial accident investigation to take at least a week to complete.

